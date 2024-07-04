Bacolod extends ‘car-free Sunday’

The City Government of Bacolod will extend the implementation of “car-free Sunday” for two more months, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Wednesday, July 3.

“ I will issue another executive order extending the “car-free Sunday” for two more months to give time for the City Council to finish their ordinance which was already approved on first reading,” Benitez said.

He said they received positive feedback on the implementation of the “car-free Sunday” scheme from June 9 at Lacson Street from Ramos to South Capitol Road from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., but later it was adjusted from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

He added that this will allow pedestrians, joggers, and bikers to roam a 1.2-kilometer stretch of Lacson Street to enjoy the scenery.

“It means that the said areas will be closed to all motorized vehicles from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The concept of this is healthy living. The quality of life in the city is improving with programs such as this,” the mayor stressed.

He said they are also eyeing to expand the area for the “car-free Sunday.”

He added that this program started in European countries and they want to implement it successfully in the city./ MAP