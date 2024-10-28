Bacolod extends MassKara Festival until October 31

The City Government of Bacolod has extended the celebration of MassKara Festival until October 31.

This was announced by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Saturday, October 26, during the opening ceremony of the Elektroika Diva and Float Parade competition at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

Due to the recent Typhoon Kristine, Benitez said several festival’s activities were disrupted and it also affected the sales of the kiosk renters at the Bacolod public plaza, BCGC, The Upper East as well as in Lacson Street.

He said it has been done in the past that the city also extended the festival celebration due to heavy rains every October.

“ In this case, instead of October 27, we are extending it up to October 31 so that the food tenants or vendors will also be given a chance to recover on their sales because of the recent typhoon,” he added.

The mayor stressed that in lieu of the additional festival events, the city will distribute food vouchers amounting to P2.5 million, which it’s his personal donation, to aid the kiosk renters or vendors.

Benitez tasked the city councilors for the distribution of the food vouchers in various barangays especially, the residents who failed to go out during the highlights of the festival.

Benitez said only the kiosks at the public plaza, The Upper East and BCGC will continue to operate until October 31.

Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, earlier said that she would ask the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation (BYF) to lower or give a discount on the rental of the kiosk owners at the Bacolod public plaza due to bad weather for almost a week.

"It's raining for almost a week and only a few MassKara revelers visiting their kiosks so they have no income," she said.

She added that the kiosk owners were renting their stalls for at least P17,000 to P20,000 from October 12 to 27.

Meanwhile, Benitez said that he is open to Councilor Jason Villarosa’s proposal to amend the city ordinance’s schedule for the highlights of the MassKara Festival, which is currently held every fourth Sunday of October.

“Let’s wait for the City Council’s decision. But if moving the dates helps us avoid bad weather during major events, I’m in favor,” he said.

He added that they would assess the said proposal.

Despite Typhoon Kristine’s impact, Benitez described this year’s MassKara Festival as a success.

“It was truly one for the books. Even with uncooperative weather, we had record-breaking crowds during the opening weekend and no major crimes reported,” Benitez said./MAP.