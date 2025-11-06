Bacolod extends suspension of classes

THE City Government of Bacolod has extended the suspension of classes at all levels, both public and private, until Friday, November 7, 2025.

Mayor Greg Gasataya issued an executive order on Wednesday extending the suspension of classes from November 6 to 7 to ensure public safety amid ongoing clearing and restoration work.

Gasataya also expressed his gratitude to all frontliners, barangay officials, and partner agencies for their coordinated and preemptive measures that ensured residents’ safety during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, resulting in zero casualties.

“For whatever it’s worth, we really thank everyone who heeded the call for preemptive evacuation. In my assessment, we really saved a lot of lives,” Gasataya said.

He said the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) reported that a total of 7,296 families, or 25,179 individuals, from 43 barangays were evacuated starting Monday afternoon. These included persons with disabilities and senior citizens from the Home for the Blind in Barangay Mansilingan.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 5, 2025, a total of 3,652 families, or 16,927 individuals, remained in various evacuation centers in Bacolod.

The mayor also directed all barangays to submit consolidated reports on inaccessible roads to expedite clearing operations.

The City Engineer’s Office and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) are spearheading the clearing efforts, with Gasataya assuring that all roads will be cleared within two days.

Moreover, Gasataya said the Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC) reported 69 fallen electric poles, with full power restoration expected soon.

He added that PrimeWater announced the city’s water supply would be fully restored by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gasataya met with department heads to consolidate damage reports from barangays before deciding on a possible declaration of a state of calamity.

“We are closely monitoring the effects of the typhoon, particularly on our power and water supply, road networks, and the situation of evacuees,” Gasataya said.

The mayor also said that the city will provide generator sets to water refilling stations needing temporary power to support water distribution in affected communities. (MAP)