Bacolod eyes construction of 4 primary care facilities

The City Government of Bacolod is now planning to construct four primary care facilities in big barangays in the city this year, Councilor Claudio Puentevella said on Friday, March 22.

Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on health, said this is one of the priority programs of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and they already met with the Department of Health (DOH) to finalize the classifications of the primary care facilities.

“We will determine first the name of the primary care facilities in the city,” he said.

He added these primary care facilities will be constructed in Barangay Alijis, Cabug, Mandalagan, and Taculing.

Puentevella noted that they are also finalizing the total budget for the project which will be taken from the city’s loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

He said they already submitted their proposal to the DOH and for now, they were guided by the DOH for the implementation of the project.

“Since it’s a care facility, next would be a Level 1 that will cater to stay-in patients and it would cost more in the city,” he said.

He added they already asked the mayor to rush the project this year.

Puentevella disclosed that this project will decongest the big hospitals in the city, especially the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) since 80 percent of the patients were residents of Bacolod.*