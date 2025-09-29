Bacolod eyes hosting 2026 Batang Pinoy

THE City Government of Bacolod has expressed its interest to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to host the 2026 Batang Pinoy National Games.

“We bid to host the Batang Pinoy in 2026 to bring the competition back here after more than a decade,” Mayor Greg Gasataya said.

The Batang Pinoy was inaugurated in Bacolod City in 1999 through Presidential Executive Order 44 signed by then-President Joseph Estrada on December 2, 1998.

It is an annual national youth sports program for athletes 15 years old and below.

“After more than a decade, it’s time to host again the Batang Pinoy. We already communicated with the PSC led by its Chairman Patrick Gregorio for the hosting of the event, so hopefully they will consider Bacolod City,” he said.

He added that the announcement will be made in October 2025, right after the Batang Pinoy National Championships in General Santos City.

The mayor also noted that other cities have expressed interest in hosting the Batang Pinoy.

“We are hopeful that it will be awarded to Bacolod City,” Gasataya said.

He said aside from food and tourism, sports is also one of the city’s priority programs, adding that preparations are underway, including the required facilities for hosting the event.

The mayor said the Batang Pinoy is a grassroots sports program of the national government focused on values formation. (MAP)