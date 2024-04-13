Bacolod eyes on acquiring mobile command center

The City Government of Bacolod is now planning to purchase a mobile command center that will be used during the festivals, disasters, and others, Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan, head of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) said Friday, April 12.

Pornan said part of the features of the mobile command center will include a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera and a communication room for a meeting.

Aside from the mobile command center, she said the city will also purchase a mobile kitchen for the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD).

She added the city already allotted at least P5 million for the said projects.

Meanwhile, the DRRMO also purchased a total of 17 stainless water tanks which were distributed to various barangays on April 11 to address the water shortage caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

Pornan said it’s part of the “Patubig sa Barangay” program of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

She said the city already deployed at least eight water tanker trucks for the water rationing in various barangays.

These water tanker trucks include one from Bacolod Chamber Volunteer Fire Brigade, two trucks from Amity Volunteer Fire Brigade, one from Bacolod Red Cross, one from Councilor Cindy Rojas, and three trucks from Manila Water that were requested by Benitez.

Pornan said the Manila Water allowed the city to use their water tanker trucks for two months.

She said the city is also planning to purchase one water tanker truck to augment the Bureau of Fire Protection.*