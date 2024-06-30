Bacolod eyes on distributing free school supplies before school opening

The City Government of Bacolod is now eyeing to distribute free school supplies to all public elementary students before the opening of classes in the city.

" There's standing directive that the supplier should deliver the school materials before the school opening," Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said.

He said this year, they tapped the Local School Board (LSB) fund for the purchase of school supplies.

" So we can have a bigger on that (LSB fund)," he added.

The mayor noted that they will check the allocated budget to determine if they can purchase a bag aside from the writing materials.

The LSB earlier approved a total funding of P30 million for free school supplies.

Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on education, earlier said that they can now use the Special Education Fund (SEF) to purchase school supplies for this coming school year 2024-2025.

He said the Bids and Awards Committee (BID) is now conducting bidding for the purchase of the school materials./ MAP