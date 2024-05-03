Bacolod eyes partnering with pharmacies for medical assistance

The City Government of Bacolod is now planning to partner with various pharmacies in the city to cater to the indigents who are asking for medical assistance for their medicines.

Mae Cuaycong, focal person of Bacolod City Comprehensive Health Program (BacCHP), said Friday, May 3, that Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez already directed them to work out to accredit the pharmacies to accommodate the beneficiaries who are asking for medicines.

“Once we accredit the pharmacies, we can control the release of the assistance because some of the beneficiaries were also applying here several times,” she said.

She added that they want also to make sure that the beneficiaries are really using the money for their medicines.

Cuaycong noted that once it will be materialized, instead of cash, they would give medicines worth P1,500 to the beneficiaries.

“As of now, our mayor is still open for the pharmacies who are interested in partnering with the city like the BacCHP program,” Cuaycong said.

She said one hospital already offered to join in said program, but they are still finalizing the details, adding that they will make a memorandum of agreement with the pharmacies.

Cuaycong stressed that most of the beneficiaries of the “Bayad Agad” system program were intended for their medicines.

The beneficiaries were receiving P1,500 cash assistance.

“Since we launched the program, we were able to spend millions in “Bayad Agad” and most of it is for their medicines,” Cuaycong said.

She said on April 29, the ”Bayad Agad” program was able to release assistance to at least 230 beneficiaries.

Cuaycong disclosed that there should be a three-month gap for the beneficiaries to avail themselves again of the medical assistance.*