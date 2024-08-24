Bacolod eyes to clear 14 more barangays from drugs

The City Government of Bacolod is targeting an additional 14 barangays to be cleared of illegal drugs this year, retired colonel PrimitivoTabujara, the city’s coordinator on the anti-drug abuse campaign, said Friday, August 23.

Tabujara said of 61 barangays, 22 barangays are now drug-cleared and they need more barangays to be cleared of illegal drugs.

“We are now intensifying our anti-drug campaign in the barangays especially, those who are using an illegal drug and underwent a rehabilitation in the city’s Balay Silangan,” he said.

He added that they already asked the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct an orientation in the city’s drug rehabilitation program in the barangays.

In order to declare more drug-cleared barangays, Tabujara said the city’s drug rehabilitation program should also be in line with the DOH program especially, for the drug users who will undergo rehabilitation at the city’s facility.

He said the technical working group will review the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) to determine the total number of drug surrenderers who finished the rehabilitation program and no longer engage in illegal drugs as well as those who graduated, but still using an illegal drug.

“The new drug personalities will also undergo drug rehabilitation program so that the barangay will maintain their drug-cleared status,” he added.

Tabujara disclosed that currently, they have a total of 50 enrollees of the CBDRP, all drug users from different barangays including those who are on the watchlists./MAP