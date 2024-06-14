Bacolod eyes to close Ferrero Street for Manokan Country tenants

The City Government of Bacolod is now planning to close Ferrero Street to provide additional space for the tenants of the Manokan Country who are set to transfer to their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City for the construction of the Manokan Country building.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said yesterday all the tenants were already given until July 5 to vacate their stalls and occupy their space at the terminal hub.

He said the tenants were asking for a bigger space at the terminal hub so they are considering closing the whole Ferrero Street to give way to their customers. “ So by July 5, they should occupy their temporary space which was provided by SM City,” he added.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said that of 26 tenants, 2 refused to receive the demand letter or notice to vacate on Tuesday, June 4.

“It was still duly served to the two tenants, and they have no choice but to vacate their stalls until July 5,” he said.

Benitez said that if the tenants refuse to transfer, he’s open to bidding out the stalls. “ It’s up to them, if they are not willing to transfer then, we will give it to somebody else,” he said.

On October 20, 2023, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime to redevelop the iconic Manokan Country.

SM Prime has already turned over P131.89 million to the city government for the redevelopment of Manokan Country.