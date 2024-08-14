Bacolod eyes to construct on-site housing project for fire victims

The City Government of Bacolod is now eyeing to build an on-site housing project for the 81 families who were affected by the fire at Purok Kagaykay, Barangay 2, Bacolod City, on July 31.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said they distributed the cash assistance to the fire victims on Monday, August 12, in Barangay 2.

“We checked their situation and we are now studying what is the best use in the area where the fire incident happened,” he said.

He added that he already talked with Barangay 2 Captain Emelda Banguaga to check the status of the lot where the fire occurred.

The mayor stressed that if they do not address the problem, it will happen again.

“We know for a fact that it’s already the third time that the fire occurred in the area, if we do not solve this, the chances are, it will happen again. So, we looked for a solution that will be best that it will not happen again,” Benitez said.

He said it was a suggestion to construct houses in the area for the fire victims.

“The city will intervene, and we will construct a proper structure conformed with building standards or safety. If we don’t act now, it will go back to the same. This will be a permanent solution to protect them,” he added.

Benitez noted that the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) will make a proper recommendation along with the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office (Benro) to see if the city can develop the area for the affected families.

“It’s still the housing project, but it will not be like a tenement with several stories. It will just be the existing affected area, we will see if the model will work,” Benitez said.

He said the affected land area, which is composed of at least 2,000 square meters), was owned by the city government and there’s a small area owned by a private individual.

Aside from Barangay 2, the mayor is also eyeing the same project for the fire victims in Barangay 16, which is composed of at least 18 families, in Purok Kingfisher.

After the fire incident transpired in Barangay 2 on July 31, on the following day, at least 18 houses were razed by fire with one fatality at Purok Kingfisher, Barangay 16.

Benitez said the affected lot area in Barangay 16 was also owned by the city government, and he already tasked the village officials to ask other families to give up their place so the city could put up a road for the construction of the houses with safety facilities.

He said it has been observed that most of the areas of the informal settlers did not conform with the safety standards and they will find a solution to protect them.

Currently, the fire victims were temporarily staying with their relatives and the evacuation centers within their barangays.

The mayor already tasked the City Engineer’s Office and the Bacolod Housing Authority (BHA) to finalize the plan with the affected barangays.

“This is a model and if there’s an opportunity that can be the same as this situation then, we will replicate,” Benitez said./MAP