Bacolod eyes to host Philippine Sports Expo 2026

THE City Government of Bacolod is now eyeing to host the Philippine Sports Expo (PSE) in April 2026.

Mayor Greg Gasataya has already signified the City’s interest in hosting the first of its kind sports expo in Bacolod, as it continues to position itself as the sports capital of the region.

PSE event director Rachelle Villarosa said Bacolod stands out as one of the Philippines’ most competitive host cities due to its unique blend of accessibility, infrastructure readiness, and strong sports culture.

“Hosting the PSE is projected to deliver a strong tourism and economic boost across accommodation, food services, transport, expo suppliers, and local micro-enterprises,” Villarosa said.

She said the event will generate significant income, with more than 15,000 participants and visitors expected.

Designed as a platform for the discovery, development, and exposure of young athletes, the sports expo will serve as a launch pad for the next generation of Negrense and Bacolodnon athletes, helping build a stronger foundation for regional sports excellence, said Villarosa.

“Over the next three years, the region is expected to experience strengthened sports tourism, growth of local sports businesses, and better opportunities for local athletes,” she said.

She noted that the event is expected to draw close to 7,500 young athletes from across the country who will compete in more than 17 sports disciplines.

These sports include basketball, volleyball, pickleball, football, taekwondo, table tennis, archery, boxing, arnis, marathon, motorsports, swimming, billiards, weightlifting, e-sports, and wrestling, among others.

One of the highlights will be the skateboarding competition, which will be held at the biggest covered skate park and multi-purpose center with a basketball court in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Aside from the PSE, the Philippine Sports Commission Chairman John Patrick Gregorio earlier announced that Bacolod will be the next host city for 2026 Batang Pinoy National Youth Games. (MAP)