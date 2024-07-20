Bacolod eyes to launch 5% discount for medicines of BacCHP members

The City Government of Bacolod is now eyeing to launch a five percent discount for the medicines of the Bacolod City Comprehensive Health Program (BacCHP) holders in the city.

Mae Cuaycong, the focal person of BacCHP, said two companies in Bacolod City already signified their interest in giving a discount to BacCHP members.

She said they are now finalizing the memorandum of agreement ( MAO) with the two companies to give additional benefits to the BacCHP members.

" We will launch it next month so we can deliver the additional benefits to our BacCHP members,' she added.

As of July 2024, Bacolod City had already released at least 50,000 BacCHP cards to various beneficiaries in the city.

Cuaycong said that based on their database, they already encoded at least 104,000 BacCHP members.

Since last year, at least 900 patients have already availed of free or subsidized admission.

Under the BacCHP Ordinance, the city government will provide P15,000 for each health card holder and their dependents’ hospital bills.

Cuaycong said the BacCHP members will only present their cards to avail of the discount.

Aside from the medicine discount, she said the two companies will also offer a free consultation once a month.

The city government earlier allotted a total of P50 million for the BacCHP program, and they are also planning to provide an additional budget for the implementation of the said program.

Moreover, Cuaycong said they are also investigating the alleged falsification of the BacCHP beneficiaries.

She said they were informed that one of the beneficiaries allegedly falsified the declaration of its beneficiaries.

She added that they already held a meeting and they are eyeing to amend the ordinance by placing a security measure to penalize the violators.

Cuaycong disclosed that they will hold a dialogue with the barangay officials to remind their responsibilities regarding the implementation of the city's health program./MAP.