Bacolod eyes to offer cash reward for info on the killer of Grade 10 student

The City Government of Bacolod is now eyeing to include in Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) cash reward program to determine the identity of the suspect in the killing of the 15-year-old Grade 10 student from Barangay Sum-ag whose lifeless body was found in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental on August 14, after being missing since July 29.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said BCPO can use the fund for the immediate arrest of the suspect in the killing of Pearl Joy Galve.

“But for now, we will wait for the result investigation. Bacolod City will extend all support needed by the La Carlota City Police Station for this investigation,” he said.

He added the investigating team is not the BCPO and it’s under the La Carlota City Police Station.

The mayor stressed that the city is well prepared to give all assistance needed to find a resolution to this case.

La Carlota City Police Station records showed that the decomposing body of the victim was found by a sugarcane field worker on August 14.

The victim's body was positively identified by her mother through her clothes and shoes.

The mayor earlier condemned the killing of the victim, adding that this heinous act is a grave injustice.

BCPO officer-in-charge Colonel Joeresty Coronica earlier said Mayor Benitez already approved the amount from P20,000 to a maximum of P50,000 cash reward to the credible informants on unsolved killings in Bacolod City./MAP