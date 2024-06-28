Bacolod eyes to put up Manokan Country east

The City Government of Bacolod is now planning to put up Manokan Country East, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Thursday, June 27.

Benitez said he was informed that the private lot owner at the back of the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) already agreed to lease the vacant area.

“ It’s just a matter of getting the contract signed and we will put a Manokan Country East,” he said.

He added that it’s part of the city’s plan to ensure that they have an atmosphere or environment that enhances the quality of life.

The mayor stressed that one of those that enhances the quality of life is having parks and playgrounds.

“ So one of our interests, which is why we are looking at the property behind, is for us to provide a park and playground,” Benitez said.

He said the construction of the legislative building behind the BCGC is still ongoing and the football field in the area will soon be developed as a parking area.

“ So I’m proposing that the football field, a park, and playground will be placed at the back of the BCGC, just across the existing football field,” he added.

The mayor noted that the vacant space is over four hectares and they are looking for at least 1.6 hectares.

Since it would be a destination, the mayor disclosed that the city will put the proposed Manokan Country, vendors, and food trucks, among others.

Currently, Manokan Country is located at Barangay 12 near the SM City Bacolod and is set to be transferred to their temporary space at the terminal hub of the mall for the construction of the Monakan Country building./MAP