Bacolod eyes to regulate vendors at the back of BCGC

The City Government of Bacolod is now planning to regulate the vendors selling at the back portion of the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, said yesterday the area, which was being occupied by the vendors, was owned by the Gonzaga family and there's a possibility that they will open it for rent.

" They will open it for rent so the city will sublease and the vendors will also rent it in the city," she said.

She added that she already held a meeting with the vendors and informed them about the leasing plan.

Flor noted that several vendors were selling at the back of the BCGC during nighttime.

Flor said the lot donation of the Gonzaga family was only up to the legislative building of the city and it's part of the agreement to disallow the vendors in the area..

She said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is now negotiating with the Gonzaga family.

Once it is finalized, she added the vendors will pay rent to the city.

Flor disclosed that it's part of the plan to make it a park with eateries in the area./MAP