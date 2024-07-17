Bacolod eyes to use Burgos public market funds for old City Hall project

The City Government of Bacolod is now eyeing to realign the P525 million budget intended for the development of Burgos Public Market to be used for the completion of the legislative building and the old City Hall building projects, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Tuesday, July 16.

Benitez said the original plan of the City Engineer’s Office (CEO) for the renovation of the old City Hall building did not incorporate the second, third, and fourth-floor design.

He said the CEO suggested extending the second and third floors to cover a portion of the fountain.

" The driveway will also be fully covered so because of it, there was a shortage of at least P80 million budget for the completion of the project," he added.

The city earlier allotted P223 million for the rehabilitation of the building.

The fund is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan for the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

For the legislative building, Benitez said there were also changes to its design because the councilors would like to have a very memorable and iconic legislative building.

He said there's also a shortage of at least P100 million on the approved budget.

The city earlier alloted P515 million for the legislative building behind the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

The City Engineer’s Office has earlier submitted the proposed design for the Burgos Public Market, which can accommodate approximately 726 stalls across various sections, including dry goods and stores, vegetables, meat, fish, food court, and night market stalls.

However, the majority of the Burgos Public Market Vendors Association members were not in favor of renovating the market.

" So it's one of the options to use the budget for the supposed construction of the new Burgos Public Market, since majority of the vendors opposed it, we will use the funds for other projects," Benitez said.

Benitez said the city intends to improve the market, and if they are not willing, that's it.

"As what I've said, if they feel that it will not help for their business so be it," Benitez said.

He said that these are legacy projects that he announced during his State of the City Address (Soca) and it will be an iconic building in Bacolod./MAP