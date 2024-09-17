Bacolod Film Festival Winners named

BCD PIOThe 1st Bacolod Film Festival winners were named during the awards night held at SM City Bacolod on September 15, 2024.

Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez and his fellow city officials with MTRCB Chairperson Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio led the awarding rites.

THE WINNERS

Best Screenplay Nominees: Sa Pwesto ni Pistong Chicken Inasal Aninaw (AWARDEE).

Best Original Story: No nominee/s or awardee

Best Make-Up Nominees: Alvin Belesario Diaz of Glub (AWARDEE) Carlos Durana of Chicken Inasal.

Best Special Effects: Chicken Inasal (AWARDEE) Aninaw.

Best Costume Design: No nominee/s or awardee.

Best Production Design Nominees: Manokan Country Chicken Inasal (AWARDEE) Aninaw.

Best Musical Score Nominees: Manokan Country Sa Pwesto ni Pistong A Flower A Day (AWARDEE).

Best Sound Nominees: Chicken Inasal (AWARDEE) Manokan Country Aninaw.

Best Editing Nominees: Laragway sa Karon (AWARDEE) Blind Date Aninaw.

Best Cinematography Nominees: Chicken Inasal Aninaw (AWARDEE) Laragway sa Karon Blind Date.

Best Supporting Actor Nominees: Rene Hinojales of Puli Na, Diche Lesly (AWARDEE) Glub Awardee: Rene Hinojales of Puli Na, Diche Lesly.

Best Actress and Supporting Actress: No nominee/s or awardee

Best Actor Nominees: Chicken Inasal, Blind Date Dante Macam of Laragway sa Karon (AWARDEE).

Jury’s Prize Winner for Ensemble Acting: Milton Dionzon and Reynaldo Amaguin of Aninaw.

Audience Choice Awardee: Laragway sa Karon

Jury’s Choice: No nominee/s or awardee

Best Director Nominees: Pau Ortaliz Santos and Nina Aira Villanueva of Laragway sa Karon; Vinjo Entuna of Sa Pwesto ni Pistong (AWARDEE) and Zack Verzosa of Glub.

Best Picture Nominees: Laragway sa Karon Sa Pwesto ni Pistong (AWARDEE) Aninaw

Moreover, Mayor Benitez said, “I hope this will usher in a new era in the film industry in the City of Smiles and will bring about better film industries, and film festivals in the years to come.”

The film festival also had RAFFLE WINNERS of five (5) lucky winners of iPhone 15 and three (3) winners of Php 100,000 during the event.

iPhone 15 winners had ticket numbers

1. SM04 - 20242143

2. SM12 - 20245444

3. AYALA07 - 20242801

4. SM22 - 20248737

5. SM18 - 20247072

The winners for the Php 100,000 were ticker numbers:

1. SM21 - 20248152

2. AYALA19 - 20247665

3. SM22 - 20248748

The winners can claim prizes until September 30 at the City Mayor’s Office, Bacolod City Government Center.