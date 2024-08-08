Bacolod finalizes cash rewards to informants on unsolved killings

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will hold a meeting with Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) officer-in-charge Colonel JoerestyCoronica to determine the amount will be given to the informants on unsolved killings in the city.

This, after Benitez earlier announced to provide a cash reward to any credible informants on unsolved killings in Bacolod City.

“I will sit down with the new BCPO-OIC so that we can make a final amount for the reward,” Benitez said.

He said they don’t know yet where to get the funds it’s either from the city or personal.

From July 1-26, 2024, Bacolod City has recorded at least four shooting incidents and all suspects are still at large.

“By way of reward, maybe we can convince them of their social responsibility and they should cooperate with the police for the investigation to solve the cases,” Benitez said.

He said it’s his standing order to Coronica to maintain the peace and order in Bacolod.

“He should get a police officer rallying behind him so that there will be no disruption on his plans and programs at BCPO,” he added.

The mayor noted that in any organization, if there’s new leaders, it takes time for them to adjust.

“The sooner they can adjust with the new leader, the better for us,” Benitez said.

The mayor also tasked Coronica to address the illegal drug problem in Bacolod City./MAP