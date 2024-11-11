Bacolod finalizes permanent building for Police Station 3

The City Government of Bacolod is now finalizing with the officials of Rockwell Land Corp. the lot donation intended for the permanent building of Police Station 3.

Mae Cuaycong, Special Assistant to the Mayor, said yesterday she was tasked by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to follow up the lot donation of the Rockwell to the city government.

She said based on their initial meeting with the Rockwell, they are planning to donate 2,000 square meters to the city, which is part of Purok Prutas, Barangay Mandalagan.

“Since Police Station 3 has no permanent building, the mayor plans to build a permanent building for the police,” she added.

Cuaycong noted that they are finalizing all the plans including the possible swap location of the Barangay Mandalagan Hall and the police station.

Cuaycong said the mayor also tasked Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), to check whether the area if it’s accessible to the public.

For his part, Coronica said currently, Police Station 3 is located at Purok Santol, Barangay Mandalagan, where its building is not owned by the Philippine National Police (PNP), and it’s not accessible to the public.

He said they are hopeful that the plan will be implemented next year.

Aside from Police Station 3, he added that Police Station 1 is also set to be transferred since the area is part of the development of SM Prime Holdings Inc.

Coronica noted that they are only waiting for the final decision of the city for the transfer of Police Station 1.

Coronica disclosed that BCPO has a total of 10 police stations and about three to four police stations are occupying in private property. /MAP