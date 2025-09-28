Bacolod fire victims return home after 15 days in evacuation center

A TOTAL of 290 families affected by the recent fire in Purok Cheriza, Barangay 27, Bacolod City, already moved out of their temporary evacuation center at Apolinario Mabini Elementary School on Saturday, September 27, 2025, Mayor Greg Gasataya said.

Gasataya said the affected families, who had been staying in the evacuation center since September 12, were given financial assistance last week, and some of them have already started to reconstruct their houses.

A total of 144 families whose houses were destroyed received P15,000 each, while families with partially damaged homes were given P10,000 each.

In addition to homeowners, 146 sharers and renters each received P5,000.

“You’ve been staying here since September 12. I know you have all been through a lot, but if we continue helping one another, we can rise again together,” Gasataya said.

He said the city assured the families that it will provide more assistance so they can return to their normal daily activities.

Aside from the city’s assistance, he added that the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is also set to provide cash assistance to the affected families.

The mayor noted that they are also working with the DHSUD on a potential land donation for an onsite housing project in the barangay.

Gasataya said the affected lot, measuring 7,787 square meters, is owned by the Philippine Alien Property Administration, and they have already sent a letter to DHSUD to explore a potential partnership for the housing project.

The proposal includes a presidential proclamation for the donation of the more than 7,000 square meters of national government-owned land. (MAP)