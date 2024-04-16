Bacolod fire victims to get cash aid

The City Government of Bacolod will provide financial assistance to the families affected by the fire in Purok Interior, Barangay 18, on Saturday, April 13.

Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan, head of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), said Monday, April 15, that a total of 45 families or 116 individuals were displaced due to the incident.

She said the fire destroyed 19 houses and damaged one house.

She added the families whose houses were destroyed will receive P15,000 and P10,000 for the damaged house.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) records showed the fire started from the house of Encarnacion Rodriguez at about 8:51 a.m.

The fire was put out at past 10 a.m. and destroyed at least P3 million worth of properties.

Pornan said the City Mayor’ Office already delivered assistance to the affected families including food, folding beds, among others, at the barangay’s evacuation center.

She said based on the initial investigation of the BFP, it showed that the fire could have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, and the Rodriguez family was on vacation in Sipalay City when the incident happened.

She added some of the affected families had already returned to the area and built their houses.*