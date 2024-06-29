Bacolod fire victims to get cash aid

The City Government of Bacolod will provide financial assistance to the families affected by the fire in Purok Magtiayon, Barangay 10, Bacolod City, on Wednesday morning, June 26.

Alma Gustilo, head of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), said yesterday at least 100 individuals were displaced due to the incident.

She said the fire destroyed 16 houses and 13 were damaged.

She added the families whose houses were destroyed will receive P15,000 and P10,000 for the damaged house.

Gustilo noted that the affected families should submit their documents to the social worker so that they can claim their assistance.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) records showed the fire started from the house of Ramona Anoche at about midnight.

The fire was put out at about 12:57 a.m. and destroyed at least P200,000 worth of properties.

Gustilo said the City Mayor’s Office already delivered assistance to the affected families such as food and non-food at the barangay’s evacuation center.

She said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also assisted the affected families.

She added that based on the initial investigation of the BFP, showed that the fire could have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, and the Anoche family was not around when the incident happened. /MAP