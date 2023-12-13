Bacolod firefighters enhance skills in 2-day refresher course

A two-day refresher course on Firefighting Strategies and Techniques, with a special focus on Modern Fire Dynamics, was held over the weekend in separate areas in Bacolod City.

The activity was organized by the Bacolod City Fire Station under the leadership of Fire Chief Inspector Stephen Jardeleza, and supported by the Local Government of Bacolod led by Mayor Alfredo Benitez.

The comprehensive sessions delved into modern fire dynamics, providing firefighters with the latest strategies and techniques to handle contemporary fire challenges. (PR)