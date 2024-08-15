Bacolod forms a traffic violation adjudication committee

The City Government of Bacolod has formed a Bacolod Traffic Violation Adjudication Committee to address the rise in disputes over citations for traffic violations including reports of abuse of authority of traffic enforcers or personnel of the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO).

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, who issued Executive Order No. 43 creating the committee on August 12, said Bacolod City has experienced a rise in traffic violations, leading to an increase in disputes over the citations issued to offending individuals, as well as reports of abuses and improper or incorrect citations by some traffic enforcers.

He said there is a need to establish a committee to address this issue.

The mayor noted that Section XIV of City Ordinance No. 338, series of 2003, or the Comprehensive Traffic Management and Regulation Ordinance provides that a committee shall handle and investigate any contest or protest relative to the issuance of a traffic citation ticket and complaints against members of the Enforcement Unit of the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office.

The committee shall be headed by the City Legal Officer and two duly designated members of the Bacolod Traffic Authority (BTA).

Benitez said the committee was tasked to hear and resolve complaints/contests/protests filed by motorists issued with traffic citation tickets for violating traffic rules and regulations.

He said they should also investigate and conduct a hearing on any complaint against traffic enforcers or personnel of the BTAO for abuse of authority in the performance of their duties in the conduct of apprehension, settlement of traffic fines, release of impounded vehicles, and other analogous actions.

He added the committee also must submit a report or recommendation on any complaint, contest, or protest to the City Mayor for appropriate action.

The mayor disclosed that the committee should maintain the database or record of all cases handled and provide periodic reports to the Office of the Mayor on the status of traffic adjudication and enforcement oversight. /MAP