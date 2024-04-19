Bacolod forms ad hoc committee to review Bredco's contract

The City Government of Bacolod formed an Ad Hoc Committee to review and investigate the enforcement, application, and execution of the comprehensive revised reclamation agreement (CRRA) and all other relevant contracts and agreements in relation to the Bacolod Real Estate Development Corporation (Bredco) Reclamation projects entered into by the two parties.

Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on laws, said they already passed a resolution for the creation of the Ad Hoc Committee.

He said as part of the oversight function of the legislative, this ad hoc committee is created to ensure the execution and compliance of both parties as to their respective obligations contained in the CRRA and other relevant agreements/contracts.

"It is necessary to review the implementation of the said contract and to determine and investigate whether or not obligations therewith have been properly fulfilled or complied with by the parties therein," he said.

He added that this committee was also created to improve the services and operations of a seaport to benefit the constituents and the riding public in general.

Espino disclosed that the Sangguniang Panlungsod shall select among themselves the composition of the said Ad Hoc Committee.*