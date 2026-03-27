Bacolod gets 2 upgraded health stations from SM foundation

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya said health services are a core program of the city.

This was after the SM Foundation Incorporated turned over two upgraded health stations to the city on March 26, 2026.

Gasataya also expressed gratitude to SM Foundation Incorporated for its partnership in upgrading the Mabini and ETCS Health Stations, which will cater to 15 barangays in the city.

Gasataya said the renovation will have a greater impact by improving health services, as he shared the local government’s commitment to expanding healthcare access for Bacolodnons.

“This goes beyond a simple partnership; it is more personal because you are assisting the people of Bacolod City in one of their most important needs, and that is our health,” he said.

The mayor assured that the facility will be well taken care of in coordination with the City Health Office (CHO).

The mayor noted that the ETCS Health Station is located near the proposed site for the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (Bucas) Center and other health centers that the city plans to construct in the next quarter, which will further improve the city’s health program.

Connie Angeles, SMFI executive director for Health and Medical Programs, said the newly upgraded health stations are part of SM Foundation’s growing network of community health facilities, which are expected to serve nearly 27,000 residents across multiple urban barangays.

To date, the foundation has renovated 228 health centers nationwide.

Both stations operate within the network of about 30 Barangay Health Stations under the Bacolod City Health Office, delivering frontline services that include consultations, maternal and child care, immunizations, and treatment for minor illnesses.

These facilities serve as the first point of contact for patients, bringing healthcare closer to communities.

“With the support of SM Foundation, and by enhancing these community-based facilities, we continue to help ensure that quality healthcare remains accessible, affordable, and responsive to the needs of Filipino families,” Angeles said.

For her part, City Health Officer Carmela Gensoli said the health facility upgrade is a testament to a strong public-private partnership.

“Your generosity provides more than just medicines and equipment; it provides dignity and hope to every patient who walks through these corridors,” she said.

Gensoli, who also felt honored as the ceremonial turnover of the health stations coincided with her birthday, added that both Bacolod facilities underwent renovations designed to improve service delivery and patient experience.

Interior upgrades include new LED lighting, modern appliances, and more comfortable, patient-centered furnishings.

Layout improvements were also introduced to support more efficient consultations and better patient flow.

Gensoli said the improved environment strengthens the role of healthcare workers in promoting disease prevention and health education while building greater trust within the community.

She said the upgrades also support expanded participation in PhilHealth’s Yaman Ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap), particularly by enabling better use of electronic medical record enrollments. (MAP)