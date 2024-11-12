Bacolod gets a nod from National Government for floodgates project

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Monday, November 11, that the national government has already approved P300 million for the construction of three floodgates for the major rivers in Bacolod City.

Benitez said the said project will be implemented in 2025.

" After a year of lobbying in the national government, out of the five major rivers, three flood gates will be constructed in the three major rivers," he said.

He added that they will present it during the stakeholder’s summit on November 22.

The five major rivers include the Banago River, Mandalagan River, Lupit River, Magsungay River, and Sum-ag River.

Benitez said a floodgate is a control or barrier for shutting out or releasing the flow of water.

"Flood is a major issue and it's not just affecting Bacolod, but it's affecting the whole world. The climate change that is happening around the world is now affecting us," he said.

He added he appealed to the national government for several times to put solution on the flood problem here.

The mayor noted that the floodgates with the pumping station project will address the flood problem in the city.

" With those gates, we can prevent the seawater from coming in, and pump out the water with a pumping station," Benitez said.

He said the floodgates project will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and they will wait for additional budget for the two remaining major rivers.

He added Bacolod City is the first local government unit in the country that requested a floodgates and pumping station project. /MAP.