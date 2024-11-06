Bacolod gets augmentation funds for BacCHP

The City Government of Bacolod received additional funds from the Department of Health (DOH) for the implementation of Bacolod City Comprehensive Health Program (BacCHP) in the city, Mae Cuaycong, focal person of BacCHP, said on Tuesday, November 5.

Cuaycong said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier asked the DOH for the augmentation of BacCHP expenses.

She said the BacCHP program is expending not less than P16 million a month.

" If we rely on the city alone, our budget is not enough to settle all the medical bills of the beneficiaries," she added.

Cuaycong noted that they also initiated the supplemental budget twice, but still, it's not enough to cover all the medical expenses of the qualified beneficiaries.

" So, the mayor asked the DOH for the additional funds and the DOH also approved the P50 million for the BacCHP program," Cuaycong said.

She said they already held a meeting with the accredited hospitals and discussed that the money would be directly downloaded to the hospital.

She added the augmentation budget will be allocated to the six accredited hospitals in the city for this year.

From January to October 2024, the city released at least P80 million for the BacCHP program, which is composed of at least 9,000 beneficiaries.

Under the BacCHP Ordinance, the city government will provide P15,000 for each health card holder and their dependents’ hospital bills. /MAP.