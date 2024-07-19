Bacolod grants another 1-month extension for Manokan Country tenants

The tenants at the Bacolod Manokan Country were given another month extension to transfer to their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Thursday, July 18.

Benitez said the City Legal Office (CLO) had already removed the caution line placed in front of the Manokan Country so they could operate while processing their documents and transferring them to their temporary space at SM City.

" They were given an extension from July 19 until August 19 so that they will have enough time to transfer," he said.

The mayor noted that this was the result of their dialogue on July 17 and the tenants also submitted their letter of intent agreeing to process their water and power connections to transfer to their temporary space at SM City.

On July 16, the City Legal Enforcement Team implemented the

forced closure of the 26 stalls at the Manokan Country, Barangay 12.

Manokan Country has a total of 27 tenants, but only 26 of them were operating in the area.

Of 26 tenants, 24 agreed to transfer to the temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City while the two other affected tenants have their location to continue their businesses.

The tenants were earlier given a two-week extension to transfer to their temporary space at SM City.

Benitez said the tenants also inspected their temporary space at SM on Wednesday so they could prepare their new area.

" They will occupy the area for 18 months and it's for free," he said.

He added the land area of Manokan Country is about 3, 300 square meters, and their new temporary space at SM City including Fr. Ferrero Street is more than 5,000 square meters.

On October 20, 2023, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime to redevelop the iconic Manokan Country.

SM Prime has already turned over P131.89 million to the city government to redevelop Manokan Country.

" So, it's already enough space for them to accommodate their customers because they were earlier complaining of the small area provided by SM," Benitez said.

He said the allocated area is now bigger than the existing Manokan Country.

He added the city will also ask the management of SM City to open a portion of their parking area for the customers of the Manokan Country.

After August 19, SM Prime will do the fencing of the Manokan Country so they can start the construction of the new building./MAP.