Bacolod hikes allowance of uniformed personnel

THE Bacolod City Government has increased the monthly allowance of more than 1,000 local uniformed personnel to P2,000 this year.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said the City has increased the monthly allowance from P1,500 to P2,000 for the personnel of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

He said it is part of the City Government’s ongoing commitment to recognize and support all uniformed personnel in the city.

“You all carry the weight of our safety, for which we are deeply thankful,” he added.

The mayor noted that the allowance increase will be implemented this year and will cover all eligible uniformed personnel from the three agencies.

Gasataya said it comes on top of the City Government’s annual P20.5-million allocation to fund BCPO’s peace and order programs and initiatives.

“Part of this financial assistance also goes towards improving police mobility, supporting anti-criminality operations, and strengthening crime-solving efforts in Bacolod,” he said.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, also lauded the local government officials.

“This is a big boost that could raise the morale and welfare of our policemen,” Coronica said.

He said it will help on their operations such as from repair and maintenance to other logistical support necessary for police functions. (MAP)