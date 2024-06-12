Bacolod holds 1st health summit

The City Government of Bacolod conducted the 1st Health Summit at the Fisher Hotel in the city on Tuesday, June 11.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the 1st Health Summit, which was attended by various medical institutions, aimed to address the gaps in the health system.

“It’s not just a one-day activity, there will be a series of meetings for the execution and implementation of the health programs. The summit must be sustained,” he said.

He added the participants discussed the gaps in the health system and whether they can find a solution for it.

The mayor noted that they also discussed the operations of the hospitals, health care, and health facilities on how they can interact together with all the other hospitals.

Benitez said the 1st Health Summit was also attended by the Department of Health, PhilHealth, private and public hospitals, medical societies and specialty organizations, medical and allied health schools as well as the Provincial, City, and Barangay officials, Barangay Health Workers, and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

“We are here to coordinate with each other on how we can come up with the most efficient health system,” he said.

He added the hospitals will collaborate to deliver the needs of the patients.

“We will determine the reasons for the delay of the medical services including how the hospitals treat the patients so we can solve the problem,” Benitez said./MAP