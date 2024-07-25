Bacolod hosts Super City Bacolod Mayor's Night for VIP tour delegates

As part of the Very Important Pinoy (VIP Tour - 2024 Ambassador's Tour), the Bacolod City Tourism Office, together with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Tourism's Tourism Promotions Board, hosted the Super City Bacolod Mayor's Night last, one of the many events prepared for the 250 US-based delegates and 100 local tourism stakeholders led by Consul General of New York Senen Mangalile last July 23 at Bacolod City Government Center Lobby.

Together with New York Consul General Senen Mangalile, were Bacolod City Tourism Head Teresa Manalili, Councilors Jason Villarosa, Em Ang, Renecito Novero, and Celia Flor, City Administrator Dr. Lucille Gelvolea, Department of Tourism - Region VI Regional Director Crisanta Rodriguez, DFA Bacolod Head Rex Albaña, and delegates coming from Hawaii, New York, San Francisco, and Guam.

The event highlighted a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Bazaar of Bacolod's Best Local Products and the introduction of various Filipino dishes such as Kinilaw, Chicken Inasal, Bakareta, Bangus Paksiw, Bukayo, Suman, and KBL, among many others.

Additionally, Masskara dancers also highlighted Bacolod's festivals such as the Bacolaodiat Festival, Chicken Inasal Festival, Rum Festival, and the Masskara Festival, which presented the city's vibrant culture and flavorful dishes to the delegates.

Lastly, the delegates will have a Lakawon Island tour on July 24 and is scheduled to depart on July 25.