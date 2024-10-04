Bacolod identifies 762 ambulant, street vendors

The City Government of Bacolod has identified a total of 762 ambulant and street vendors operating in various areas in the city.

City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea said yesterday said an inspection team conducted a mapping operation in different streets and they listed a total of 215 vendors along Gallardo Street, North Capitol Road, Gatuslao Street, Gonzaga Street, Luzuriaga Street, inside Bacolod public plaza, Bonifacio Street and South side of Ballesteros Street.

She said the inspection team also recorded a total of 547 vendors from the city's major streets.

She added the identified street vendors will be given an identification card from the City Government so that they can continue doing business within their respective areas.

Gelvolea noted that those who are not included in the lists will be removed.

Gelvolea said the vendors should occupy 1 meter by 1 meter only to ensure that they will not obstruct the streets and the pedestrian pathways.

She said the city is also planning to provide a uniform stall for the street vendors.

She added the City Engineer's Office also presented its initial design for the stalls that might be implemented in 2025.

Gelvolea stressed that it's the target of the city to have a uniform stall for beautification purposes especially, at the public plaza.

Gelvolea said most of the vendors are selling dry goods and food.

She said the inspection team will conduct another round of mapping to regulate the vendors who are using carts or motorcycles during nighttime, adding that they will find an area so that the vendors will not cause traffic.

Gelvolea disclosed that they are regulating the vendors based on City Ordinance 1009 or the Ordinance Regulating Vending in the City of Bacolod. /MAP.