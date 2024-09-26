Bacolod, Iloilo shortlisted as PH’s most business-friendly HUCs

The highly urbanized cities (HUCs) of Bacolod and Iloilo are among the five finalists in the City Level 1B category for the Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit (LGU) award of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

“This recognition reflects our commitment to building a business-friendly city and driving growth in Bacolod,” Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in a statement here Tuesday.

In a separate statement, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said "the recognition validates Iloilo City's dedication to fostering trade and investments and underscores its commitment to excellence in governance and economic development."

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this achievement. Let's continue to elevate Iloilo City to even greater heights," he added.

Bacolod and Iloilo were shortlisted along with the cities of Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, and Mandaue.

The five finalists in the City Level 1B each received special recognition from the PCCI for “exemplifying commendable initiatives towards good governance reforms that promote trade and investments and significantly contribute to local economic development.”

Each LGU received the certificate, signed by PCCI LGU Awards chairman Pablo Gancayco, at the PCCI office in Taguig City on Monday.

Eleven of the 17 HUCs outside the National Capital Region participated in the Search for the Most Business-Friendly LGU.

The winners will be announced in mid-October. (PNA)