Bacolod implements ‘Bayad Agad’ system for financial assistance

The City Government of Bacolod will start the implementation of the “Bayad Agad” system program this month, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Tuesday, April 2.

Benitez said the “Bayad Agad” system was designed for individuals in crisis situations.

“It will cater the social services for the immediate release of the financial assistance. It’s our way that our constituents will get their assistance on the same day that they processed their documents,” he said.

He added that those who are processing financial assistance can get at least P3,000 to P5,000.

The mayor noted that the recipients can avail themselves of medical and burial assistance.

“This program was designed for the emergency cases of our constituents,” Benitez said.

He said the financial assistance was usually released for two months because of government procedures, but now, the recipients can get their assistance on the same day that they processed their documents.

“They don’t have to wait for two months to avail the city’s financial assistance,” he added.

The mayor said the “Bayad Agad” program will be handled by the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSd).

DSSD head Alma Gustilo earlier said the release of assistance will be based on the evaluation by the social workers and the persons assigned to the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (Aics) area.

“Those who are processing financial assistance, like burial assistance, once they have complete requirements, the city will release immediately the money,” she said.

Gustilo disclosed that in 2023, a total of 5,264 beneficiaries received medical assistance through Aics and another 2,187 received burial assistance.*