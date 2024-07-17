Bacolod implements clearing activity vs 26 tenants of Manokan Country

The Bacolod City Legal Enforcement Team implemented the forced closure of the 26 stalls at the Manokan Country, Barangay 12, in the city on Tuesday morning, July 16, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said.

Ting said the enforcement team was directed to enforce the closure of Fr. M. Ferrero Street from the corner of Rizal Street to Burgos on July 15, 2024, under Sangguniang Panlungsod Resolution No. 532, series of 2024, about the clearing activity to be conducted within the Manokan Country, Vendors Plaza, and Jeepney Terminal and to close the establishments operating within the said areas.

He said the enforcement team was tasked to clear all illegal structures and settlers in said areas.

He added that Manokan Country has a total of 27 tenants, but only 26 of them were operating in the area, and the enforcement team placed a yellow line in front of the building.

" It's up to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez if he will reconsider the tenants to occupy their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City," Ting said.

After the closure of Manokan Country, he said the SM City will start the fencing to construct the new Manokan Country building.

On October 20, 2023, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime to redevelop the iconic Manokan Country.

SM Prime has already turned over P131.89 million to the city government to redevelop Manokan Country.

Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, said of 26 tenants, 24 of them sought her assistance to have a dialogue with Mayor Benitez.

"I talked with the mayor on Monday evening, July 15, and he decided to implement the closure of the Manokan Country," she said.

She added the mayor was only asking them to have a clear decision if they would transfer to their temporary space at SM City since they were already given enough time to transfer.

Flor stressed that during their meeting, the tenants agreed to transfer to their temporary area at SM City.

" They also promised to process their power and water connections," Flor said.

She said the tenants will submit their letter of intention to transfer to their temporary space at SM City.

She added that she already talked with the management of PrimeWater-Baciwa and Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) to accommodate the tenant's applications.

Flor noted that she will submit the letter to Mayor Benitez and it's up to him if he will agree to have a dialogue with the tenants.

" So for now, they will be closed until such time that they will talk with the mayor, and it's up to the mayor's decision if they will be allowed to reopen while they are processing their water and power connections," Flor said.

She said the mayor was only asking them to have a goodwill act since they were already given enough time to transfer.

She added there's a possibility that all of the tenants will transfer to their temporary space at SM City, and they will also prioritize those who have updated accounts with the city./MAP.