Bacolod implements full road closure near BCGC from October 18 to 20

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has issued Executive Order (EO) No. 057 an order approving the Traffic Management Plan submitted by the Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department (formerly Bacolod Traffic Authority Office) for the scheduled events on October 18 and 20, 2024.

Benitez, who signed the EO on October 17, said the MassKara Festival is one of Bacolod City’s most iconic and vibrant cultural events. It is celebrated annually as a showcase of local heritage, artistry, and the resilient spirit of its people. The festival serves as a major tourist attraction, drawing both local and international visitors who come to experience Bacolod’s unique and festive atmosphere.

As part of the festivities, he said live concerts featuring local and national artists are scheduled to take place on October 18 and 20 at the event grounds of the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) and are expected to attract large crowds.

“ In light of the anticipated large crowds and the importance of ensuring the safety and security of event-goers during live concerts scheduled on October 18 and 20 at the BCGC, there is a need to implement a re-routing schedule,” he added.

A full road closure will be implemented along Circumferential Road between St. Francis Avenue and Upper East Avenue (Megaworld) from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. on the said dates.

All trucks passing through Circumferential Road are advised to use the new Bacolod Negros Occidental Economic Highway (Banoceh).

On October 18, the Sari-Sari Store MassKara and concert 2024 sponsored by Puregold was held at BCGC with the rap artists FlowG, Skusta Clee, and SB19.

On October 20, there will be a BingoPlus Day Music Fest at the BCGC, with performers Piolo Pascual, Moira Dela Torre, KZ Tandigan, TJ Monterde, and the Franco band.

No vehicles may cross the affected roads during the closure and only pedestrians will be allowed entry to the event grounds.

The Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department also identified its holding areas for trucks waiting until the event concludes such along Suy Sing, Alijis, Bata, Metro Dome in Araneta Street and near Coca-Cola Plant.

Moreover, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) also urged the public and motorists to use the Banoceh route starting October 18 instead of taking Bacolod Circumferential Road, which is expecting crowd overflowing on October 25, 26, and 27.

District Engineer Abraham Villareal said the new Banoceh is open to traffic from Barangay Sum-ag up to its conjunction with Bacolod-Silay Airport Access Road (BSAAR) in Talisay City.

He said motorist can also access the two national roads along Banoceh such as Bacolod-San Carlos Road in Barangay Alijis Road, and Bacolod boundary Road at Burgos Street.

He added that they will also install billboards of traffic advisory for using the Banoceh./MAP.