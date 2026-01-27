Bacolod inks MOA with DOE for waste-to-energy program

A MEMORANDUM of agreement (MOA) was entered into by the Bacolod City Government and the Department of Energy (DOE) for Waste-to-Energy (WTE) development, alongside the launch of the “Solar Solutions for Government: Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy in Public Buildings” program.

Mayor Greg Gasataya and DOE Secretary Sharon Garin led the signing of the agreement along with lawyer Allyn Luv Dignadice, head of the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources (Benro), at DOE Central Office in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City, on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The solar program aims to institutionalize energy efficiency in the public sector by deploying technologies, such as light-emitting diode (LED) lighting systems, inverter-type air-conditioning units, smart metering, solar photovoltaic (PV) installations, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

These measures are expected to help government entities cut electricity and fuel consumption by at least 10 percent, aligning with the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) and national energy efficiency goals.

Complementing this initiative is the WTE project, which offers an environmentally sound approach to waste minimization. The technology reduces methane emissions by converting solid waste into usable electricity, heat, or fuel providing LGUs with both effective waste management and an additional power source.

Under the agreement, the DOE and Bacolod City will collaborate to identify the most feasible WTE technology, facilitate access to technical data for developers, and select a qualified project partner.

The partnership also covers work program development, regular progress monitoring, and information, education, and communication (IEC) campaigns to build public awareness and support.

In 2022, the DOE commissioned the study “Assessment of the Potential of WTE Technology in the Philippines,” which identified Bacolod City as a viable location for such a project.

The MOA establishes a framework for technical cooperation and coordination between the two parties to advance the installation of a WTE facility.

Gasataya, during a recent visit to the city’s 30-plus-hectare sanitary landfill, reiterated Bacolod’s commitment to the project, calling it a potential game changer for addressing local waste challenges.

“We will not limit our initiatives to efficient garbage collection and landfill management. We will also pursue a waste-to-energy plant as a proactive solution to our garbage woes,” Gasataya said.

With the agreement in place, he said the City will receive technical assistance and institutional support for a WTE facility capable of generating up to 10 megawatts of power strengthening Bacolod’s energy security and sustainability efforts.

Garin also commended Bacolod City for being among the first LGUs to actively pursue a WTE initiative in partnership with the department.

“We are so happy that Bacolod is interested. That means you have a progressive city and progressive leadership. With the waste-to-energy project envisioned by the LGU, we not only address garbage, flooding, and sanitation, but also energy making it full circle. We congratulate Bacolod for a good start and a strong collaboration toward a greener Bacolod,” Garin said.

Through the partnership, Bacolod City is positioning itself as a model for sustainable governance integrating energy efficiency, renewable energy, and responsible waste management to build a cleaner, greener, and more resilient community for current and future generations. (MAP)