Bacolod inks MOA with DOST for flood early warning system

A MEMORANDUM of agreement (MOA) was entered into by the Bacolod City Government and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to establish a Community-based Flood Early Warning System (CBFEWS) at the SMX Convention Center in the city on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Mayor Greg Gasataya and DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. led the signing of the agreement during the opening of the "Handa Pilipinas: Innovations in Climate and Disaster Resilience Nationwide Exposition 2025" Visayas leg.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Bacolod City Administrator Mark Steven Mayo and Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Lacson, along with other officials from across the Visayas region.

The CBFEWS initiative aims to deliver timely, localized alerts to flood-prone communities.

By using monitoring stations to gather real-time data on rainfall and river levels, the system will enable the City Government to issue early warnings, giving residents crucial time to prepare and evacuate.

Gasataya said in urban areas like Bacolod, time is very, very important.

The mayor stressed the importance of solid, data-based, and science-driven decisions.

Gasataya said this partnership would allow Bacolod to use its own localized information for quicker disaster response, rather than relying on data from other regions.

He said DOST and Pagasa will install seven river monitoring systems and nine rain monitoring systems in strategic locations throughout the city.

Solidum also emphasized the importance of proactive measures.

"Disaster risk reduction begins with accurate, timely, and localized data," Solidum said.

He said without a clear understanding of the risks unique to each community, planning and preparation become reactive instead of proactive.

The MOA signing highlights the commitment of Bacolod and DOST to use science and technology to protect lives and property, building a more resilient Bacolod City. (MAP)