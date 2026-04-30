Bacolod inks MOA with DTI for Otop retail store

A MEMORANDUM of agreement (MOA) was entered into by the Bacolod City Government and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Negros Occidental to launch the One Town, One Product (Otop) Retail Store Bacolod under the Otop Program in the city.

Mayor Greg Gasataya and DTI–Negros Occidental Provincial Director Lynna Joy Cardinal led the signing of the agreement at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The signing ceremony was also attended by DTI–Negros Occidental Chief Trade and Industry Development Specialist Engiemar Tupas and Brenda Burdeos, head of the City Cooperative and Livelihood Development Office (CCLDO).

The initiative aims to support local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by improving their products, branding, and access to wider markets.

With this, Gasataya said Bacolod becomes the 7th local government unit in Negros Occidental to join the program.

The store will be placed in front of Bacolod Public Plaza.

Gasataya said the partnership comes at an important time as the city continues to support MSMEs amid rising fuel costs and economic challenges.

For her part, Cardinal described the launch as both a continuation and enhancement of ongoing efforts to support local industries.

“This showroom has been in place since 2011, but its transformation into an Otop Hub reflects our stronger commitment to improving the quality and competitiveness of local products,” Cardinal said.

She said the program has expanded from focusing on one product per locality to including food, non-food, and creative industries, especially with the implementation of the Otop Philippines Act of 2023.

The event included the unveiling of the Otop signage, marking Bacolod’s official entry into the national Otop network, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the retail store.

Representing the mayor, Executive Assistant April Rose Mayo highlighted the importance of the facility for local producers.

“This gives our producers a dedicated space to showcase their products, which reflect the culture and identity of Bacolod,” Mayo said.

The Otop Retail Store Bacolod operates in the same facility as the Bacolod Showroom, managed by the CCLDO.

Established in 2011, the showroom features products from over 80 MSMEs and serves as a central hub for local entrepreneurs.

Burdeos also noted the progress of local producers.

“Before, we relied on trade fairs and temporary spaces. Now, our producers have a stable platform to grow,” Burdeos said.

Moreover, entrepreneur Mark Vincent Cabuag, owner of Arteko Digital Printing Services, shared how the showroom helped expand his business.

“Being part of the showroom exposed my products to a wider market. It motivates me to keep improving and shows that young entrepreneurs can succeed,” Cabuag said. (MAP)