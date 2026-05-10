Bacolod inks MOA with PSC for 2026 Batang Pinoy National Championships

A MEMORANDUM of agreement (MOA) was entered into by the Bacolod City Government and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for the City’s hosting of the 2026 Batang Pinoy National Championships on December 12 to 18.

Mayor Greg Gasataya and PSC Chairman John Patrick Gregorio led the signing of the agreement at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on May 9.

Gasataya expressed gratitude to the PSC for once again choosing Bacolod as host of the Batang Pinoy Games.

In 1999, Bacolod City hosted the inaugural edition of the national youth competition, as well as the succeeding editions in 2001 and 2014.

“The only thing we wanted to happen is for Bacolod City to produce the next Olympian. That is why we are giving our full commitment and doing everything we can to support our athletes,” Gasataya said.

Aside from granting Bacolod the hosting rights for Batang Pinoy 2026, he said the PSC is also exploring the establishment of a regional training hub for archery and baseball in the city, citing the abundance of promising local talent in both sports.

Gregorio also lauded Gasataya and the City officials for intensifying the city’s sports tourism initiatives and strengthening its position as one of the country’s emerging sports destinations.

Gregorio recognized the city’s continued investment in grassroots sports development and sports infrastructure, which he said significantly contributes to tourism growth and economic activity.

Gregorio said the city's positioning as a sports destination and now as a tourism destination is a perfect combination.

He also emphasized how the city’s renowned food culture and hospitality make Bacolod an ideal venue for major sporting events such as Batang Pinoy 2026.

Gregorio also highlighted the economic benefits generated by sports tourism, noting that athletes often travel with family members and supporters, further boosting local tourism and business activity.

Ateast 15,000 delegates are expected to participate in the national youth sports competition. It will feature student-athletes aged 8 to 15 from across the country.

Bacolod is currently hosting the National Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) competition and is also set to host the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Seaba Qualifiers 2026 from June 2 to 6. (MAP)