Bacolod installs BacCHP desk at SM, Ayala malls

The City Government of Bacolod already set up a desk of Bacolod City Comprehensive Health Program (BacCHP) at the two malls in the city to accommodate the applicants, Mae Cuaycong, focal person of BacCHP, said on Monday, July 22.

Mae Cuaycong, the focal person of BacCHP, said the BacCHP desk was placed at the Government Service Express (GSE) in SM City and Bacolod Express Services Office (BESO) in Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

" We want to accommodate all the Bacolodnons and aside from the BacCHP office at Bacolod Government Center, the applicants can also process it in the malls," she said.

She added that as of July 19, they already encoded a total of 107, 425 members of BacCHP, and they issued at least 55,000 BacCHP cards.

Cuaycong noted that the applicants should bring two valid identification cards along with the PhilHealth number.

Cuaycong said the BacCHP desk will be opened during the mall hours.

" BacCHP is a family card and all the dependents declared in the card can avail the assistance," she said.

She added that it's only for the Bacolod residents.

Since last year, at least 900 patients have already availed of free or subsidized admission.

Under the BacCHP Ordinance, the city government will provide P15,000 for each health card holder and their dependents’ hospital bills.

The city government earlier allotted a total of P50 million for the BacCHP program.

Cuaycong disclosed that this year, they will request an additional P30 million for the BacCHP program./ MAP