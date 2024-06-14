Bacolod installs solar panels at BCGC

The City Government of Bacolod has installed a solar power system at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Thursday, June 13.

Benitez said the objective of the project is to reduce the BCGC’s electric bill.

“ The installation of 400 kilowatt solar panels will be completed soon and it will reduce our electric bill,” he said. He added the city allotted a total of P100 million for the implementation of the project.

Its fund is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan of the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines. Aside from the BCGC, Benitez said they will also put solar panels in other government offices in the city.

“ It makes sense because all the government activities at the BCGC were held at that time so we can harness the solar energy for our electric consumption,” he said.

He added the city can save 50 percent of its electric consumption where they were paying at least P10 million a month to the Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Ceneco).

Benitez disclosed that it’s the projection of the city that within two and half years, they can recover their expenses in the solar panels.

Moreover, Benitez said some barangays are also planning to install solar panels on their barangay halls including the gymnasiums and other government facilities within their barangays./MAP