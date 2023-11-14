Bacolod invites BBM for awarding of housing units

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was invited for the awarding of the housing units under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program of the government on December 20 this year at the Arao relocation site in Barangay Vista Alegre, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Monday, November 13.

Benitez said an initial 288 beneficiaries will receive the units next month.

He said on November 10, they inspected the construction site at Barangay Vista Alegre along with Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (DHSUD), and the real estate developer of the Asenso Yuhum Housing (AYH) William Scheirman, Jr.

Also present were DHSUD Region 6 Director Eva Marfil, Councilors Jude Thaddeus Sayson and Vladimir Gonzalez, Barangay Vista Alegre Captain Jose Maria Leandro Norberto De Leon, Bacolod Housing Authority Head Ma. Victoria Parrenas, and Executive Assistant III Rodel Parcon.

“We checked the progress of the work on the first-ever implementation of the national government's ‘Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino’ program,” Benitez said.

The mayor noted that they were elated with the progress of the real estate development work in Barangay Vista Alegre and have agreed to establish a wide open space, a park with a large swimming pool, a clubhouse/multi-purpose hall, a basketball court, commercial spaces, and parking lots.

The beneficiaries, include the informal settlers earning the equivalent of a minimum monthly wage of P10,000 and are qualified to take out Pag-IBIG long-term housing loans, will benefit from the DHSUD subsidy, and will be paying reduced monthly amortizations of P2,300 over a period of 30 years.

They will occupy the unit with an area of 24 square meters at a price of some P1,020,000 or P50,000 per square meter, for a 4-storey building.

The Yuhum Residences will be composed of some 20 mid-rise condominium buildings of four to five storeys.

Benitez said it’s the target of the city to build 10,000 units for the qualified residents of Bacolod City.

Benitez, along with Acuzar, earlier signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to start the establishment of the 10,000 housing units under the Yuhum Village in Bacolod City.

Under the agreement, Bacolod City will support the program by committing to identify and allocate to DHSUD a parcel or parcels of its land for the development of the foregoing housing projects.

The agreement also states that the parties aim to develop housing projects for the benefit of the residents of Bacolod City, especially the Informal Settler Families (ISFs), both for residential and commercial purposes, by pooling together their technical, financial, and manpower resources for the development of the said projects.

Aside from the Yuhum Residences in Barangay Vista Alegre, Benitez said they are now looking for more areas for the construction of the housing projects in Barangays Estefania and Banago, Arao relocation site, and Bredco area.*