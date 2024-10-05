Bacolod invites national officials for MassKara Festival

The City Government of Bacolod has invited national officials to join the 45th MassKara Festival 2024 from October 12 to 27.

Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council's committee on tourism, said yesterday they already sent an invitation to the national officials since MassKara Festival is already an international event.

He said initially, Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay and Congressman Tulfo have signified their interest in attending the festival or the highlights of the festival.

He added they are also finalizing if the First Family will join the celebration.

On October 4, the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation launched the official music video of the MassKara Festival 2024 as an “official invitation” to join and experience one of the world’s most colorful celebrations.

The official music was written and produced by famed music director and former Neocolours keyboardist Marvin Querido. “MassKara: Sinadya sa Bacolod” is a glimpse of what visitors should expect starting October 11 to 27 when the City of Smiles celebrates the sapphire anniversary of the MassKara Festival.

Los Angeles-based international artist Tiana Kocher and SB19 member Joshua Collins provided the awesome vocal flair to the video that portrays the city’s laid-back lifestyle, yet transforms into a Mardi Gras-like atmosphere every October where the smiles of Bacolodnons go hand in hand in the celebration of life, music, entertainment and resilience.

“MassKara: Sinadya sa Bacolod” is directed by Peewee Gonzales and produced by G Productions PH, with performances choreographed by Jobel Dayrit and Kyle Francis Mabasa.

Owned by Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo, G Productions PH takes immense pride in providing diverse platforms to showcase the boundless passion of local filmmakers, content creators, writers, artists, and storytellers./MAP.