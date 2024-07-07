Bacolod is among the top cities in the world

" The inclusion of our beloved city in the Top 1,000 cities in the world is glaring proof that the ongoing initiatives of our administration are reaping rewards for our residents that are now being recognized by foreign groups."

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Sunday, July 7, after Bacolod City was included in the nine cities from the Philippines in the top 1,000 cities in the world profiled in the latest Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024.

" I am very excited upon knowing that we are the only city in Western Visayas that made it to the list of Oxford Economics, and one of the only nine cities from the Philippines," Benitez said.

He said based on the listing, out of the 1,000 top cities, Bacolod City made it to the 538th spot.

The study is based on the following categories – economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance on top of other key indicators.

The other Philippine cities that made it to the roster are Manila on the 256th spot, Cebu City on the 436th, Cagayan de Oro City (Misamis Oriental) on the 487th, Davao City on 500th, Angeles City (Pampanga) on 502nd, Dagupan City (Pangasinan) on 604th, Zamboanga City on 695th, and General Santos City (South Cotabato) on 723rd spot.

" I expect that investors will consider the recognition in determining business goals and decisions, and such recognition will carry a lot of weight when they decide to invest," Benitez, in a statement, said.

He said more investments, mean more economic activity, which will result in more job opportunities for Bacolodnons.

The mayor noted that during his recent State of the City Address (Soca), he had said that his dream of bringing Bacolod to the next level is coupled with a plan.

" And I am committed that I will not stop until that dream becomes a reality.

I want to make Bacolod the best place to live, work, and play and that means to make Bacolod City "a truly global, modern, inclusive and sustainable Super City," Benitez said.

" My fellow Bacolodnons, let us continue to embrace change as we embark on transforming Bacolod City together, as a Super City," he said./MAP.