Bacolod issues notice to vacate 27 families in Barangay 2

THE Bacolod City Government has issued a notice to vacate to at least 27 families in Purok Balinday, Barangay 2, Mayor Greg Gasataya said.

Gasataya said the notices were issued last week to the residents who constructed a structure at the Mambuloc Creek.

“Aside from being dangerous for them, this also affects the flow of water in the river, especially during calamities,” he said.

He added that they are now in the final stages of their coordination with the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) for the relocation of the residents and an appropriate assistance from the city.

“We are making sure that this is not just about enforcing regulations, but also about ensuring a smooth, humane, and orderly transition to a safer and more dignified place for them,” Gasataya said.

On Friday, November 28, 2025, as part of Bacolod City's intensified campaign to clear waterways to address the flood problem, Gasataya also issued another cease and desist order (CDO) against the private property owner who constructed a concrete riprap structure along Sulom Creek in Barangay Villamonte.

Gasataya said the landowner constructed an illegal fence on the easement of Sulom Creek, which contributed to the narrowing and obstruction of the waterways and has put nearby residents at risk.

He said the property owner was directed to remove the illegal fence and was given a non-extendible 72-hour period from receipt of the order to submit a written explanation as to why administrative, civil, and criminal charges should not be filed against them.

Although the project is covered by a fencing permit dated May 28, 2024, Gasataya said multiple irregularities were discovered during the inspection.

These include encroachment on the creek’s legal easement, obstruction of a natural waterway in violation of Article 51 of Presidential Decree 1067 (Water Code of the Philippines), the National Building Code and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, and other environmental and local ordinances.

Gasataya said they also found out that inaccurate information in the fencing permit application, including the failure to secure required certifications from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and other concerned agencies such as lack of favorable endorsement from the Barangay Villamonte Sangguniang Barangay, and material deviations from the approved plans.

As a result, he said the fencing permit has been recommended for suspension and/or revocation due to non-compliance with required procedures and submission of inaccurate data.

City Legal Officer Karol Joseph Chiu said that when they inspected the area, they noticed that the land was very loose and may be prone to landslides, especially since there are residents living below the site.

“We do not want any casualties, which is why urgent action is necessary,” he said.

He added the property owner committed multiple violations related to the ongoing construction.

For his part, Barangay Villamonte Captain Rommel Flores said the barangay previously conducted a joint inspection with Barangay Mandalagan following concerns raised by nearby residents.

“The ‘pika-pika’ (riprap) used to be wider when the project started compared to its current condition, where further developments have already been made,” he said.

He added that any alteration of the creek requires proper study before proceeding.

On November 28, Gasataya, together with the heads of key city departments, also issued a separate CDO against the construction of a concrete fence along a creek in Barangay 20, prompting the property owner and its management to demolish the structure that was blocking the water flow.

The construction of the fence allegedly extended directly into the creek, obstructing water flow and contributing to flooding in nearby areas. (MAP)