Bacolod JO, COS employees to get gratuity pay

The job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) employees in Bacolod City will receive a one-time gratuity pay of not more than P5,000 for fiscal year 2023 under Administrative Order No. 13 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council committee on appropriation and finance, said Thursday, December 14, that the City Council already approved P22 million for the gratuity pay of JO and COS employees.

“We don’t know yet how much will be given to the JO and COS employees and let’s wait for the announcement of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez,” he said.

He added the gratuity should be released to the employees before Christmas.

Sayson noted that they will determine first the total number of the JO and COS of the city for the release of the budget.

“It’s up to them on how fast they can prepare their payroll so they can claim the gratuity pay. It will depend on their offices or departments,” Sayson said.

Marcos earlier approved a grant of a one-time gratuity pay of not more than P5,000 for COS and JO employees who have rendered at least four months of actual satisfactory performance of service, as stipulated in their respective contracts as of December 15, and whose contracts are still effective as of the same date.*