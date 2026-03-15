Bacolod joins in UN better air quality conference in Thailand

THE City Government of Bacolod joined in the Better Air Quality (BAQ) International Conference 2026, organized by the United Nations, in Bangkok, Thailand on March 11 to 13, 2026.

The city's delegates include Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Urban Planning and Development; Dr. Mary Jean Ramos, City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) head; and Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan, Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (BCDRRMD) head.

Distrito said the conference brings together around 900 delegates from 45 countries, including representatives from the Philippines, to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and strengthen global cooperation in addressing air pollution and improving urban air quality.

He said Bacolod delegation’s participation is part of the Urban Act Project, a program supported by GIZ Philippines with partner organization Clean Air Asia–Philippines, which sponsored the delegation’s participation in the conference, adding that the project identifies Antipolo City, Bacolod City, and Tagbilaran City as pilot cities working toward sustainable urban development and improved air quality management.

Distrito noted that Bacolod’s participation in the conference provides an opportunity for the city to learn from international experiences and innovative solutions in managing air pollution and promoting sustainable urban planning.

“Our participation in the Better Air Quality Conference allows Bacolod City to strengthen its initiatives on sustainable urban development and environmental protection,” Distrito said.

By learning from global best practices, he said the city can develop better policies and programs that will ensure cleaner air and a healthier environment for Bacolodnons.

“I am honored to have attended the UN Better Air Quality International Conference here in Bangkok, Thailand, where I had the opportunity to share Bacolod City’s experience in promoting cleaner air and protecting public health,” he added.

During the conference, Distrito presented the legislation that he authored and have continuously advocated for, the Bacolod Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance, and highlighted its implementation and impact from 2016 to 2025.

“Our experience shows that strong local legislation, coupled with consistent enforcement and public awareness, can make a real difference in safeguarding the health of our communities. The fight for clean air is not only a global advocacy but also a local responsibility that cities like Bacolod continue to embrace,” Distrito said.

Aside from the anti-smoking initiative, the city's delegation also showcased other local programs that contribute to the Clean Air agenda of Bacolod City, including the Tree Park Project and the Solar Energization of the Bacolod City Government Center and 16 barangay halls, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable and environment-friendly governance.

"It was inspiring to exchange ideas with policymakers, environmental advocates, and public health leaders from different parts of the world, all united by one goal: ensuring better air quality and healthier cities for future generations," Distrito said.

Pornan said the conference features discussions on air quality management, sustainable urban mobility, climate and health impacts, and innovative technologies aimed at reducing air pollution in rapidly growing cities.

Ramos also said that through its participation, Bacolod City hopes to bring home new strategies and partnerships that will support the city’s continuing efforts to build a more resilient, sustainable, and environmentally responsible urban community.

The city's delegates also expressed gratitude to Mayor Greg Gasataya for giving them an opportunity to represent the city. (MAP)